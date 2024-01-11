Nvidia (NVDA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $548.22, marking a +0.87% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.07% for the day.

Shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence have appreciated by 13.02% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nvidia in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.49, marking a 410.23% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.1 billion, showing a 232.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.31 per share and revenue of $58.92 billion, indicating changes of +268.56% and +118.42%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Nvidia. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. At present, Nvidia boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Nvidia is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.17. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.79 for its industry.

It's also important to note that NVDA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.27. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - General industry stood at 3.07 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, placing it within the bottom 9% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.