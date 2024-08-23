Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nvidia (NVDA) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 133.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $28.24 billion, increasing 109% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Nvidia metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Gaming' will likely reach $2.79 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.3%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Professional Visualization' should arrive at $446.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.8%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Automotive' of $346.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +36.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- OEM and Other' will reach $79.68 million. The estimate points to a change of +20.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Data Center' should come in at $24.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of +138.3% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Nvidia have experienced a change of +10.2% in the past month compared to the +0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NVDA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

