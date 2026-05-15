Nvidia (NVDA) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Nvidia (NVDA) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.77 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 118.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $78.75 billion, increasing 78.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Nvidia metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- OEM and Other' stands at $153.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Automotive' to come in at $655.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Data Center' will reach $73.20 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +87.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Professional Visualization' reaching $1.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +112.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Gaming' to reach $3.41 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Data Center- Compute' at $58.55 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +71.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Data Center- Networking' will reach $14.97 billion. The estimate points to a change of +202.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Nvidia have experienced a change of +18.9% in the past month compared to the +7.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NVDA is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.