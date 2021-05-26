Nvidia (NVDA) Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

If it seems as if Nvidia (NVDA) can do no wrong, that’s partly because the company has executed flawlessly over the past two years, making its investors wealthy in the process. The company’s ability to capitalize on new high-growth opportunities such as network datacenter chips, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, among others, has been a major reason for its success. And this is something Nvidia is looking to accelerate.

The graphic chip powerhouse is set to report first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings results after Wednesday’s closing bell. Its stock, which has climbed close to 70% over the past year, soared last week after the company announced that its board had approved a four-for-one stock split. Though that move won't result in any real change in the value, Nvidia says the split will make stock ownership more accessible to investors and employees. Stockholder approval is still needed. A vote will take place at the company’s 2021 annual meeting on June 3.

If approved, trading is expected to begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on July 20. At which point, shareholders will own four times as many shares, while the stock will split to a quarter of where it currently stands near $600. Rumors already suggest that the split could be a prelude for Nvidia to be included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average which is a price-weighted index. That is still to be determined and currently unsubstantiated. But is now a good time to buy? Nvidia’s guidance on Wednesday will be the key factor in whether the stock continues its march higher or succumbs to profit taking.

For the three months that ended April, Wall Street expects the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company to earn $3.27 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.80 per share on revenue of $3 billion. For the full year, ending January, earnings of $13.59 per share would rise 36% year over year, while full-year revenue of $22.4 billion would rise 34% year over year.

Eight straight quarters of earnings beats have gotten investors less concerned about valuation and more in-tuned with Nvidia’s growth capabilities in key markets for graphics cards, particularly those that are used in video games. Nvidia is now looking beyond its core chip competency and has begun to target ways to capitalize on cryptocurrency mining. The company announced plans to release four dedicated crypto currency mining processors (or CMPs) that will be available in the second quarter of this year.

Nvidia is seemingly working to maintain its innovative edge against rivals AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC). To date, its execution has shown its lead is widening. In the fourth quarter, its revenue jumped 61% year over year, driven by accelerated growth in gaming and datacenter segments which both posted record revenue. Fourth quarter adjusted earnings were also impressive, rising 64% year over year. To be sure, the large increases were largely attributable to the Mellanox acquisition which closed in April of last year. But the company nonetheless executed to its strengths.

Notably, Nvidia found ways to capitalize on the increased demand transition to working from home, while the shelter-in-place restrictions accelerated the popularity for gaming — both demand trends which required significant computing power. Nvidia’s GPU expertise has become synonymous with high performance. As such, investors will want to see if these trends can continue on Wednesday to determine whether the stock, which has been punished during the tech selloff, can reach new highs.

