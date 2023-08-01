NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target Increased by 5.61% to 509.98

The average one-year price target for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been revised to 509.98 / share. This is an increase of 5.61% from the prior estimate of 482.91 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 371.89 to a high of 805.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.14% from the latest reported closing price of 467.29 / share.

NVIDIA Declares $0.04 Dividend

On May 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $467.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.18%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 0.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5001 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 395 owner(s) or 8.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVDA is 1.63%, an increase of 47.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 1,781,836K shares. The put/call ratio of NVDA is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72,343K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,043K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 78.72% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,402K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,562K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 75.78% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 56,464K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,957K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 75.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 46,056K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,789K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 76.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 32,476K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,817K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 58.65% over the last quarter.

NVIDIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing. The Company specializes in products and platforms for the large, growing markets of gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive. Its creations are loved by the most demanding computer users in the world – gamers, designers, and scientists. And its work is at the center of the most consequential mega-trends in technology.

