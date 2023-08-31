NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Target Increased by 24.11% to 632.95

The average one-year price target for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been revised to 632.95 / share. This is an increase of 24.11% from the prior estimate of 509.98 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 386.22 to a high of 1,155.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.48% from the latest reported closing price of 492.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5227 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 359 owner(s) or 7.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVDA is 1.93%, an increase of 32.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.73% to 1,799,039K shares. The put/call ratio of NVDA is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,271K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,343K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 42.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 58,883K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,402K shares, representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 41.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 54,724K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,464K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 209.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 47,459K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,056K shares, representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 41.95% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 35,568K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,085K shares, representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 1,179.04% over the last quarter.

NVIDIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing. The Company specializes in products and platforms for the large, growing markets of gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive. Its creations are loved by the most demanding computer users in the world – gamers, designers, and scientists. And its work is at the center of the most consequential mega-trends in technology.

