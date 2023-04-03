Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $279.66, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 16.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.71%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nvidia to post earnings of $0.92 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.5 billion, down 21.59% from the year-ago period.

NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.48 per share and revenue of $29.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.13% and +9.78%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher. Nvidia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nvidia has a Forward P/E ratio of 61.99 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.7.

Also, we should mention that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 3.54. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

