Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $159.09, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.5%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 10.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.78%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.94%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.02 billion, down 21.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $26.94 billion, which would represent changes of -26.35% and +0.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nvidia is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Nvidia's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.87. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.44.

Investors should also note that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 3.98 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NVDA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

