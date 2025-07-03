Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Nvidia (NVDA) was up +1.33% at $159.34. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.02%.

Shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence witnessed a gain of 10.8% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 8.25%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of Nvidia will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 27, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.99, marking a 45.59% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $45.69 billion, indicating a 52.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $197.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.81% and +51.37%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Nvidia presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Nvidia is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.07. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 38.86 of its industry.

One should further note that NVDA currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Semiconductor - General industry stood at 2.72 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

