Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $143.01, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 17.22% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.41% in that time.

Nvidia will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 37.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.99 billion, down 15.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.46 per share and revenue of $27.36 billion, which would represent changes of -22.07% and +1.65%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.33% lower. Nvidia currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nvidia has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.87 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.31, which means Nvidia is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 3.33 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

