Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $180.50, moving +1.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 8.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 11.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 21.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.12 billion, up 24.83% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.39 per share and revenue of $33.72 billion, which would represent changes of +21.4% and +25.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% lower within the past month. Nvidia is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nvidia has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.03 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.07, which means Nvidia is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.06 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVDA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

