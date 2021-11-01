Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $258.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 23.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVDA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 17, 2021. In that report, analysts expect NVDA to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.83 billion, up 44.46% from the year-ago period.

NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.14 per share and revenue of $25.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +65.6% and +54.96%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. NVDA is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, NVDA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 61.81. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.66.

Also, we should mention that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 3.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

