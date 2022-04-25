Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $199.02, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 29.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Nvidia will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.11 billion, up 43.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $34.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.77% and +28.42%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower. Nvidia is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Nvidia's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 35.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.53.

Meanwhile, NVDA's PEG ratio is currently 2.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

