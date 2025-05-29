NVIDIA (NVDA) Opinions on Latest Earnings and Export Restrictions

Recent discussions on X about NVIDIA (NVDA) have centered around the company's latest earnings report and the impact of export restrictions on its revenue. Many users have highlighted the impressive year-over-year revenue growth, particularly in data center and robotics segments, with some pointing to the significant contribution of Blackwell chips to shipments. However, there is also notable concern about potential revenue losses due to regulatory pressures, especially related to AI chip exports to certain regions.

The tone on X reflects a mix of optimism about NVIDIA's innovation and growth initiatives, such as advancements in AI technology, and apprehension over geopolitical challenges that could hinder performance. Some participants in the discussion have expressed confidence in the company's ability to navigate these hurdles, citing raised price targets by analysts as a positive signal. The conversation remains dynamic as investors and enthusiasts weigh the balance between technological leadership and external constraints.

NVIDIA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

NVIDIA Insider Trading Activity

NVIDIA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $131,263,863 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,330 shares for an estimated $16,815,310 .

. ROBERT K BURGESS sold 53,324 shares for an estimated $6,158,404

AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783 .

. AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,134,360 .

. JOHN DABIRI sold 2,663 shares for an estimated $292,930

NVIDIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,728 institutional investors add shares of NVIDIA stock to their portfolio, and 2,302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NVIDIA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

NVIDIA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $150.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $190.0 on 03/19/2025

