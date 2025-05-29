NVIDIA (NVDA) Opinions on Latest Earnings and Export Restrictions

Recent discussions on X about NVIDIA (NVDA) have centered around the company's latest earnings report and the impact of export restrictions on its revenue. Many users have highlighted the impressive year-over-year revenue growth, particularly in data center and robotics segments, with some pointing to the significant contribution of Blackwell chips to shipments. However, there is also notable concern about potential revenue losses due to regulatory pressures, especially related to AI chip exports to certain regions.
The tone on X reflects a mix of optimism about NVIDIA's innovation and growth initiatives, such as advancements in AI technology, and apprehension over geopolitical challenges that could hinder performance. Some participants in the discussion have expressed confidence in the company's ability to navigate these hurdles, citing raised price targets by analysts as a positive signal. The conversation remains dynamic as investors and enthusiasts weigh the balance between technological leadership and external constraints.
NVIDIA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 24 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 05/14, 05/05, 04/09, 03/17, 01/21, 01/08, 12/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 7 times. They made 7 purchases worth up to $105,000 on 04/16, 04/07, 03/11, 03/10 and 0 sales.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 04/14, 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 8 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/11, 02/26 and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 03/11, 03/03, 02/25, 01/29, 01/28.
- REPRESENTATIVE TERRI A. SEWELL purchased up to $15,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 6 times. They made 0 purchases and 6 sales worth up to $90,000 on 04/09, 01/29, 01/28, 01/17, 01/16, 12/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $350,000 on 04/07, 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 03/27, 02/26.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/26, 01/14 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS sold up to $1,000,000 on 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $1,000,000 on 12/20 and 1 sale worth up to $5,000,000 on 12/31.
NVIDIA Insider Trading Activity
NVIDIA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 33 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TENCH COXE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $131,263,863.
- COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 133,330 shares for an estimated $16,815,310.
- ROBERT K BURGESS sold 53,324 shares for an estimated $6,158,404
- AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 36,695 shares for an estimated $5,544,783.
- AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377.
- DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,134,360.
- JOHN DABIRI sold 2,663 shares for an estimated $292,930
NVIDIA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,728 institutional investors add shares of NVIDIA stock to their portfolio, and 2,302 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 46,627,472 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,053,485,415
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 36,523,224 shares (+58.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,958,387,017
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 36,342,523 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,938,802,642
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 34,926,619 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,785,346,967
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 34,415,454 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,729,946,904
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 32,380,763 shares (+50.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,509,427,093
- NORGES BANK added 32,313,926 shares (+11.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,339,437,122
NVIDIA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 13 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
NVIDIA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $170.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025
- Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $150.0 on 05/27/2025
- Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025
- Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025
- Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025
- John Vinh from KeyBanc set a target price of $190.0 on 03/19/2025
