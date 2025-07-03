NVIDIA (NVDA) Opinions on AI Chip Export Policies and Stock Surge

Recent discussions on X about NVIDIA (NVDA) have been buzzing with reactions to the company's stock reaching an all-time high, fueled by strong demand for AI chips and strategic geopolitical developments. Many users are captivated by reports of potential shifts in U.S. policy on AI chip exports, with some expressing optimism about eased restrictions in certain regions boosting NVIDIA's market access. The conversation reflects a mix of excitement over the company's blockbuster performance and curiosity about how global policies will shape its future growth.

Additionally, there’s a notable focus on NVIDIA’s competitive landscape, with chatter around emerging rivals and the sustainability of its dominance in the AI and GPU sectors. Posts on X highlight concerns about potential challenges from competitors and shifts in cloud computing investments, while others remain bullish on NVIDIA’s pricing power and technological edge. This dynamic dialogue underscores the high stakes surrounding NVIDIA as it navigates both innovation and international trade tensions.

NVIDIA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NVDA stock 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 40 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

NVIDIA Insider Trading Activity

NVIDIA insiders have traded $NVDA stock on the open market 104 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 104 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVDA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK A STEVENS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,027,933 shares for an estimated $288,479,262 .

. TENCH COXE sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $142,804,600

JEN HSUN HUANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 525,000 shares for an estimated $80,030,729 .

. A BROOKE SEAWELL has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 423,291 shares for an estimated $63,999,265 .

. AJAY K PURI (EVP, Worldwide Field Ops) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 204,890 shares for an estimated $31,217,823 .

. COLETTE KRESS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 117,160 shares for an estimated $15,070,452 .

. ROBERT K BURGESS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 103,324 shares for an estimated $12,899,224 .

. AARTI S. SHAH has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,368,377 .

. DONALD F JR ROBERTSON (Principal Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,172,054 .

. JOHN DABIRI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,323 shares for an estimated $384,538.

NVIDIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2,658 institutional investors add shares of NVIDIA stock to their portfolio, and 2,196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NVIDIA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NVDA in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/29/2025

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/29/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

NVIDIA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NVDA recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $NVDA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $250.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $180.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $170.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Srini Pajjuri from Raymond James set a target price of $150.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $160.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $180.0 on 03/19/2025

