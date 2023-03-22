NVIDIA (NVDA) & Microsoft Tie on Industrial Metaverse & AI

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA recently collaborated with one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world, Microsoft MSFT, to enable powerful industrial metaverse and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled supercomputing resources for enterprise users.

Under the collaboration, Microsoft’s Azure will host two of NVIDIA’s new releases, DGX Cloud for AI supercomputing and Omniverse Cloud for building and operating 3D industrial metaverse applications. Moreover, the companies will connect the Omniverse Platform with Microsoft’s 365 Applications as a part of this agreement.

With this collaboration, Microsoft enterprise users will be able to reduce their time taken in decision-making, planning actions and giving feedback. The integration will accelerate their operational digitalization process and industrial metaverse engagement as well. The connection of NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud with Azure Cloud Services Digital Twins and the Internet of Things will enable enterprise users to link real-time data from sensors in the physical world to their digital replicas. This will help the users create more dynamic 3D digital twins that automatically respond to physical environmental changes.

The NVDA DGX Cloud will be available in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 while its Omniverse Cloud will be available in the second half of the year for running on MSFT Azure.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

NVIDIA’s DGX Cloud & Omniverse Cloud

The newly launched NVIDIA DGX Cloud is an AI supercomputing service that gives enterprises immediate access to the infrastructure and software needed to train advanced models for generative AI and other groundbreaking applications.

It provides dedicated clusters of NVIDIA DGX AI supercomputing, paired with NVIDIA AI software, making it possible for every enterprise to access its own AI supercomputer using a simple web browser. This removes the complexity of acquiring, deploying and managing on-premise infrastructure for enterprise users.

NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud is a platform-as-a-service that enables companies to unify digitalization across their core product and business processes. It gives enterprises instant access to a full-stack environment to design, develop, deploy and manage industrial metaverse applications. The platform is powered by NVIDIA OVX computing systems.

In February, NVIDIA and Microsoft signed a partnership for 10 years to bring Xbox PC games to the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, which has more than 25 million members in over 100 countries.

The company’s fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter revenues plunged 20.8% year over year but climbed 2% sequentially to $6.05 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s fiscal 2024 first quarter is pegged at $6.51 billion, suggesting a decline from the year-ago period’s $8.29 billion.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, NVIDIA and Microsoft have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of NVDA have increased 2.2% while that of MSFT decreased 8.6% in the past year.



Some top-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Airbnb ABNB and Baidu BIDU, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Airbnb’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised northward from a loss of a penny to 14 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have moved up by 58 cents to $3.38 in the past 60 days.



ABNB's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 57.2%. Shares of the company have declined 24.7% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Baidu’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised 17 cents northward to $2.60 per share over the past 30 days. For 2023, earnings estimates have fell by 0.8% to $11.53 per share over the past 30 days.



BIDU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 45.5%. Shares of the company have decreased 2% in the past year.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.