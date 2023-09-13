Nvidia (NVDA) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.

That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for which the growth story is actually over or nearing its end could lead to significant loss.

However, it's pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.

Our proprietary system currently recommends Nvidia (NVDA) as one such stock. This company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Research shows that stocks carrying the best growth features consistently beat the market. And returns are even better for stocks that possess the combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).

Here are three of the most important factors that make the stock of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence a great growth pick right now.

Earnings Growth

Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often perceived as an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Nvidia is 31.2%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 219.3% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of -9.4%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric exhibits how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Nvidia has an S/TA ratio of 0.74, which means that the company gets $0.74 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 0.72, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Nvidia is well positioned from a sales growth perspective too. The company's sales are expected to grow 81.7% this year versus the industry average of -6%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

The current-year earnings estimates for Nvidia have been revising upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 42.9% over the past month.

Bottom Line

While the overall earnings estimate revisions have made Nvidia a Zacks Rank #1 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of A based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

This combination indicates that Nvidia is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)

