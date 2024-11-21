Nvidia (NVDA) Insiders File to Sell $34 Million of Company Stock

An Nvidia (NVDA) executive and board member have filed to sell millions of dollars worth of company stock.

Ajay Puri, Nvidia’s executive vice-president of worldwide field operations, has filed a Rule 10b5-1 plan with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to sell 204,890 shares through December 30, 2025. Based on the current share price of $146.67, the stock sale would net Puri $30 million.

At the same time, Nvidia board member Aarti Shah has filed to sell up to 29,000 Nvidia shares through March 31, 2026, which would be valued at $4.3 million based on the current price. Shah, who has been on Nvidia’s board since 2020, has never previously sold any NVDA stock.

Slowing Growth at Nvidia

News of the stock sales comes a day after Nvidia reported strong third-quarter financial results. However, despite beating on the top and bottom lines, the Q3 print showed a pattern of slowing growth at the chipmaker. While Nvidia’s Q3 sales were up 94% from a year earlier, that growth has slowed from a year-over-year increase of 265% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Company insiders such as Puri and Shah typically use Rule 10b5-1 plans to remove the appearance of bias from the knowledge of nonpublic information. The plans automatically execute trades when preset conditions, such as price, volume, and timing, are met.

Interestingly, the latest insider sales at Nvidia do not involve CEO Jensen Huang, who earlier this year sold $713 million worth of company stock. NVDA stock has risen 196% this year.

Is NVDA Stock a Buy?

Nvidia stock has a consensus Strong Buy rating among 42 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 39 buy and three Hold recommendations issued in the last three months. There are no Sell ratings on the stock. The average NVDA price target of $165.18 implies 12.62% upside from current levels.

Read more analyst ratings on NVDA stock

