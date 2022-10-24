Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $125.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.19% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.34%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 0.4% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 37.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.99 billion, down 15.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $27.39 billion, which would represent changes of -21.85% and +1.76%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower. Nvidia is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Nvidia is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.86, so we one might conclude that Nvidia is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 2.93. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NVDA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



