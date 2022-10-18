Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $119.67, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 37.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.99 billion, down 15.73% from the year-ago period.

NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.47 per share and revenue of $27.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.85% and +1.76%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher within the past month. Nvidia is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Nvidia's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.23. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.89.

We can also see that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NVDA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVDA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



