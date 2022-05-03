Nvidia (NVDA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $196.02, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 28.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 11.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 40.22% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.11 billion, up 43.29% from the prior-year quarter.

NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.54 per share and revenue of $34.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.77% and +28.42%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% lower within the past month. Nvidia currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nvidia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.07.

Investors should also note that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 2.09 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

