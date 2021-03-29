Nvidia (NVDA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $517.93, moving +0.85% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 3.52% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVDA as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.22, up 78.89% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.32 billion, up 72.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.37 per share and revenue of $22.25 billion, which would represent changes of +33.7% and +33.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.87% higher. NVDA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, NVDA is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.96, which means NVDA is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 3.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

