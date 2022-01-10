Nvidia (NVDA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $274, marking a +0.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 9.77% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nvidia to post earnings of $1.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.41%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.42 billion, up 48.32% from the prior-year quarter.

NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $26.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +73.2% and +60.08%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Nvidia is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Nvidia is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 62.9. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.63.

Also, we should mention that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 3.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.