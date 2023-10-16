Nvidia (NVDA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Nvidia (NVDA) reached $460.95, with a +1.39% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 3.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 3% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nvidia in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.34, showcasing a 475.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.12 billion, up 171.72% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.74 per share and a revenue of $54.4 billion, signifying shifts of +221.56% and +101.69%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nvidia. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher. Currently, Nvidia is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Nvidia is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.34. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 18.86.

Also, we should mention that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 3.14. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.69 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.