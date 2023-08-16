Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $434.86, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 7.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4% in that time.

Nvidia will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Nvidia to post earnings of $2.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 303.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.02 billion, up 64.35% from the year-ago period.

NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.79 per share and revenue of $43.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +133.23% and +59.51%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nvidia currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Nvidia currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 56.44. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.9.

Investors should also note that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 4.18 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.32 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

