Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $454.52, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 9.08% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.14% in that time.

Nvidia will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 23, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Nvidia to post earnings of $2.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 303.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $11.02 billion, up 64.35% from the prior-year quarter.

NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.79 per share and revenue of $42.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +133.23% and +58.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% higher. Nvidia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nvidia has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.67 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.92, which means Nvidia is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, NVDA's PEG ratio is currently 4.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

