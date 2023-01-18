Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $173.77, marking a -1.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.56% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 10.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 38.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.02 billion, down 21.24% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $26.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of -26.58% and +0.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Nvidia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Nvidia is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 54.22. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.34.

It is also worth noting that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 4.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.31 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

