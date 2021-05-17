Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $566.62, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 11.74% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVDA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 26, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.28, up 82.22% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.4 billion, up 75.33% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.61 per share and revenue of $22.49 billion, which would represent changes of +36.1% and +34.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% higher. NVDA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NVDA has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.85 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.84, so we one might conclude that NVDA is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, NVDA's PEG ratio is currently 2.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - General was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

