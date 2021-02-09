Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $570.53, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 2.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.49%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.46%.

NVDA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2021. On that day, NVDA is projected to report earnings of $2.80 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 48.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.83 billion, up 55.41% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower. NVDA is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note NVDA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 46.77. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.86.

Investors should also note that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 2.56 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVDA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.