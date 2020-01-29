Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nvidia (NVDA) closed the most recent trading day at $245.54, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had gained 5.38% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVDA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NVDA to post earnings of $1.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 107.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.96 billion, up 34.16% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.56 per share and revenue of $10.77 billion, which would represent changes of -16.27% and -8.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVDA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NVDA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NVDA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 44.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.09.

We can also see that NVDA currently has a PEG ratio of 4.77. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NVDA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.