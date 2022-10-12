Nvidia (NVDA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nvidia (NVDA) closed at $115, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence had lost 11.77% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 14.71% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nvidia as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, down 37.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.99 billion, down 15.73% from the prior-year quarter.

NVDA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.48 per share and revenue of $27.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.62% and +2.03%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.18% higher. Nvidia is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Nvidia has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.26 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.84, which means Nvidia is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 2.71 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - General industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.