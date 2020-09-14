NVIDIA (NVDA) Clinches Deal to Acquire Softbank's Arm for $40B

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA on Sunday announced entering a definitive agreement to acquire Arm Holdings for $40 billion from its existing owner Softbank Group. The graphic chip maker revealed that the transaction has received approval from the boards of all three parties and will likely be complete in approximately 18 months.

Transaction Details

The $40 billion cash-stock deal has some few intricacies. Per the agreement, NVIDIA will pay $12 billion in cash to Softbank, of which $2 billion is payable immediately for signing the deal. Another $21.5 billion will be paid in terms of NVIDIA common stocks, which is anticipated to provide Softbank an equity ownership of less than 10% in the graphic chip company.

Additionally, Softbank can also receive $5 billion in cash if Arm achieves a certain financial performance target. The remaining $1.5 billion will be paid to Arm employees as NVIDIA’s stock.

NVIDIA intends to use the existing cash available to finance the cash portion of the transaction. As of Jul 26, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.98 billion.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

Acquisition Synergies

Per Bloomberg, “Arm sells semiconductor designs and also licenses the fundamentals of how chips communicate with software, known as an instruction set.” The company is well known for its ARM Processors or CPUs. Additionally, it offers development tools that deliver intelligence in applications, including servers, sensors, PCs, smartphones, enterprise infrastructure, and IoT.

Therefore, we believe the Arm acquisition would be a perfect fit for NVIDIA. The transaction will help the graphic chip maker enhance its capabilities in chip designing and foray into newer business segments.

NVIDIA intends to integrate its leading artificial intelligence (AI) computing platform with Arm’s expertise in a bid to create a premier computing entity, and expand across large and high-growth markets.

NVIDIA stated that the transaction would be immediately accretive to non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP earnings per share post the transaction’s closure.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, NVIDIA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A few better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are salesforce.com inc. CRM, Synaptics Incorporated SYNA, and Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term earnings growth rate for Salesforce, Synaptics and Blackbaud is currently pegged at 18%, 10% and 7.6%, respectively.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.