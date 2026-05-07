Nvidia (NVDA) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Nvidia (NVDA) was up +1.8% at $211.58. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.13%.

The stock of maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence has risen by 14.14% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 22.04% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 11.41%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nvidia in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 20, 2026. On that day, Nvidia is projected to report earnings of $1.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 118.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78.75 billion, up 78.73% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $8.07 per share and revenue of $357.86 billion, indicating changes of +69.18% and +65.72%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Nvidia. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% higher within the past month. At present, Nvidia boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Nvidia is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.75. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 53.17.

Investors should also note that NVDA has a PEG ratio of 0.66 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - General stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - General industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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