Nvidia (NVDA) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

If it seems as if Nvidia (NVDA) can do no wrong, that’s partly because the company has executed flawlessly over the past two years, particularly with its propensity to capitalize on new growth opportunities. Nvidia has made its investors wealthy in the process. And this is something the company is looking to accelerate.

The graphic chip powerhouse is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Wednesday’s closing bell. Up 14% year to date, while surging 88% over the past year, Nvidia shares have been one of the better performers not only among the chip stocks, but also in the entire tech sector. Seven straight quarters of earnings beats have gotten investors less concerned about valuation and more in-tuned with Nvidia’s growth capabilities in key markets for graphics cards, particularly those used in video games.

What’s more, the company has taken the lead in chip productions for high-growth areas such as network data-center, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, among others. But Nvidia is now looking beyond these areas and looking to capitalize on cryptocurrency mining. The company announced plans to release four dedicated crypto currency mining processors (or CMPs) that will be available in the first quarter and second quarter of this year.

"CMP products — which don’t do graphics — are sold through authorized partners and optimized for the best mining performance and efficiency. They don’t meet the specifications required of a GeForce GPU and, thus, don’t impact the availability of GeForce GPUs to gamers," the company said during the release. The company is racing ahead of rivals AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC). Nonetheless, Nvidia’s guidance on Wednesday will be the key factor in whether the stock continues its march higher or succumbs to profit taking.

For the three months that ended January, Wall Street expects the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company to earn $2.80 per share on revenue of $4.82 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.89 per share on revenue of $3.1 billion. For the full year, earnings of $9.72 per share would rise 67.8% year over year, while full-year revenue of $16.49 billion would rise 51% year over year.

As noted, the company is on a streak of seven straight top- and bottom-line beats. Nvidia’s winning streak has been due in part to strong GPU (graphic processing units) sales that powers the cloud, namely its datacenter business. The analysts encourages to look towards the long-term growth story of Nvidia that can play out in early 2021 and advises investors to “look past the near-term supply disruption.” In the third quarter, revenue surged 57% year over year to $4.73 billion, beating consensus by $310 million, Q3 adjusted EPS of $2.91 beat by 36 cents.

The company delivered record Gaming revenue of $2.27 billion which rose 37% year over year, topping consensus of $2.06 billion. The company also delivered record Data Center revenue of $1.90 billion, which surged 162% year over year, also topping consensus fo $1.8 billion. These figures suggest Nvidia’s GPU expertise has become synonymous with both video games and in the enterprise evidenced by the accelerated growth on the datacenter business.

Investors will want to see if these trends can continue on Wednesday. And while the valuation concerns are understandable, the company is executing in a manner that suggest the valuation is warranted and the stock may yet have room to run.

