Nvidia (NVDA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Nvidia (NVDA) is set to report second quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Wednesday’s closing bell. You will be hard-pressed to find a hotter semiconductor company. NVDA stock has skyrocketed to all-time highs on anticipated better-than-expected Q2 chip demand.

Up some 110% year to date, Nvidia shares have surged 70% in six months and 20% over the past thirty days, including some 10% gains in one week. The market has become more optimistic about Nvidia’s growth capabilities not only in graphics cards used for video games, but also because of the company’s exposure to multiple secular growth areas such as the datacenter, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, among others.

But with the shares rallying so sharply and now sporting a $300 billion market cap, valuation concerns have emerged. The stock now trades at 50 times forward earnings, compared to 20 times for the S&P 500 index. What’s more, NVDA stock — now worth $100 billion more than rival Intel (INTC) — is now the third-most valued chip stock on the PHLX Semiconductor Index. With five straight quarters of earnings beats, Nvidia’s track record of execution is solid.

The market is already pricing in another beat. Some 80% the analysts who cover the company rates it the equivalent of Buy rating, while six have assigned it a Hold rating, with only one analyst with a Sell rating. In other words, Nvidia is popular. The question on Wednesday will be with the company’s guidance which will determine whether the stock goes higher or will it succumb to profit taking.

For the three months that ended July, Wall Street expects the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company to earn $1.97 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.24 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $8.15 per share would rise 40% year over year, while full-year revenue of $14.68 billion would rise 34.4% year over year.

The company usually provides revenue guidance, but it will be understandable, given the environment surrounding the pandemic, if the management opted to suspend guidance. As noted, the company is on a streak of five straight top- and bottom-line beats. Its winning streak has been due in part to strong GPU (graphic processing units) sales that powers the cloud, namely its datacenter business.

The pandemic-induced restrictions and the rise of remote work could have boosted demand for Nvidia’s server GPUs even more, particularly as companies rush to add capacity to their infrastructure. In the first quarter, datacenter revenue reached $1.14 billion, surging 80% year over year. Consensus estimates calls for Q2 datacenter revenue to not only reach $1.62 billion (up 42% sequentially), but it also expected to exceed revenue within the video game business of $1.43 billion.

In other words, while Nvidia’s GPU expertise had made it synonymous with video games, the company has fully transitioned to the enterprise evidenced by the accelerated growth on the datacenter business. And this is something CEO Jensen Huang had previously targeted. All told, while the valuation concerns are understandable, the company is executing in a manner that suggest the valuation is warranted and the stock may yet have room to run.

