Nvidia (NVDA) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Nvidia (NVDA) is set to report first quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results after Thursday’s closing bell. You will be hard-pressed to find a hotter tech company. NVDA stock has skyrocketed to new highs after its sharp selloff amid the market’s February/March plunge.

Up some 50% year to date, Nvidia has surged 65% in six months and 20% over the past thirty days, including some 10% gains in one week. In other words, there are tons of high expectations priced into the stock. Four straight earnings beats have gotten investors more optimistic about the market for graphics cards used not only in video games, but also due to the company’s exposure to multiple growth markets such as the datacenter, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, among others.

The question is, can Nvidia — now sporting a $215 billion market cap — live up to these high expectations? Nvidia’s guidance on Thursday will be the key factor in whether the stock will go higher or succumb to profit taking. The company usually provides revenue guidance, but it will be understandable, given the environment surrounding the pandemic, if the management opted to suspend guidance. But the market, which is calling for Q2 revenue of $3.23 billion (up 25%), may be unforgiving.

For the three months that ended March, Wall Street expects the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company to earn $1.68 per share on revenue of $2.99 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 88 cents per share on revenue of $2.22 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earnings of $7.59 per share would rise 31% year over year, while full-year revenue of $13.02 billion would rise 19.2% year over year.

As noted, the company is on a streak of four straight top- and bottom-line beats. Its winning streak has been due in part to strong GPU sales that powers the cloud, namely its datacenter business, which saw revenue surge 43% year over year in the fourth quarter. The pandemic-induced lockdown and the rise of remote work could have boosted demand for Nvidia’s server GPUs even more, particularly as companies rush to add capacity to their infrastructure.

As such, for the first quarter, consensus estimates for Nvidia’s datacenter revenue is seen surging 66% year over year to $1.05 billion. Analysts are also modeling for Q2 datacenter revenue of $1.12 billion which would rise 71%, meaning a sequential growth acceleration of 5 percentage points. Also critical will be Nvidia’s gaming GPU revenue. For similar reasons, revenue are expected to surge given the length of the shelter-in-pace orders and the likelihood that gaming was a popular activity.

Nvidia’s Q1 Gaming business, which covers sales of gaming GPUs and game console processors, is expected to show significant strength, rising 23% year over year to $1.3 billion. Unlike the acceleration expected for Q2 datacenter revenue, gaming is expected to grow more moderately, up just 7% to $1.41 billion. Beyond these key numbers, investors will focus on management’s comments about Mellanox's performance and how the deal will be integrated to realize synergies.

All told, the company on Thursday has many questions to answer as to whether the stock has peaked or whether it has more room to run.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.