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NVIDIA, NAVER Partner To Build Gigawatt-Scale AI Infrastructure In South Korea

June 08, 2026 — 01:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) announced an expanded partnership with NAVER Corp. (035420.KS), which plans to scale AI factories from an initial 55 megawatts to gigawatt capacity using NVIDIA's DSX platform.

The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

The partnership aims to build sovereign AI infrastructure in South Korea.

The expansion will begin at NAVER's GAK Sejong data center in South Korea.

The companies will deploy DSX-powered AI cloud infrastructure to support enterprises, industries, government organizations and AI cloud customers.

NAVER said the new infrastructure will support development of its next-generation HyperCLOVA X models, Seoul World Model and agentic AI services, while also accelerating its AI data center business.

The company plans to fine-tune NVIDIA's Nemotron 3 Ultra open model using its proprietary data and training expertise to enhance HyperCLOVA X models for Korean and global enterprise customers.

NAVER said it plans to launch an AI Agent Platform in Korea in the second half of 2026, powered by NVIDIA NeMo-based blueprints.

The company is also developing a Seoul World Model using its urban street-view data and spatial modeling technology built on NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models.

NVIDIA closed trading 6.20% lessrer at $205.10 on the Nasdaq. In overnight, the stock is trading 0.82% higher at $206.78.

NAVER is currently trading 13.50% higher at KRW 290,000 on the Korean Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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