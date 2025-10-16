Nvidia, Microsoft, and BlackRock Just Made a $40 Billion Bet on AI Infrastructure. Here's What It Means for Investors.

Key Points

Nvidia, Microsoft, and BlackRock were among a consortium that moved to buy Aligned Data Centers in a $40 billion deal.

The acquisition signals that demand in the AI infrastructure space remains high.

Many AI stocks now command risky valuation multiples, but Nvidia and Microsoft have big strengths.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), BlackRock (NYSE: BLK), and xAI signaled another strong round of support for growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure industry on Wednesday. The four companies have entered into a consortium that will be purchasing Aligned Data Centers in a $40 billion deal.

Nvidia and Microsoft are members of the Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Partnership (AIP) consortium that has moved to purchase Aligned. BlackRock helped organize the consortium, and its Global Infrastructure Partners division is a separate participant in the purchase. Abu Dhabi-based MGX is also a player in the acquisition.

What does the latest big bet on AI infrastructure mean for investors?

The $40 billion deal to buy Aligned Data Centers signals that investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure is poised to remain strong in the near term. While some reasonable concerns have been raised about valuations for companies in the AI space on the heels of big gains in recent years, there's a good chance that leading tech companies and governments will continue to make heavy investments in data center infrastructure to support advancements in artificial intelligence and other crucial technology categories.

The stock market initially saw gains in Thursday's trading that was partially connected to AI optimism, but early positive momentum was erased and gave way to big sell-offs for the broader market. Concerns about structural financial problems posed by weaknesses in regional banks and ongoing uncertainty regarding trade dynamics with China factored into the day's valuation pullbacks.

While macroeconomic trends could continue to create volatility that leads to downward swings for many growth-dependent players in the tech sector, top players in the AI market continue to present some of the best opportunities for growth-oriented investors over the long term.

The AI revolution has powered big gains for many tech companies, and Nvidia and Microsoft stand among the trend's biggest beneficiaries. Nvidia provides the key graphics processing unit (GPU) hardware that enables the training and running of AI applications. Meanwhile, Microsoft is also betting big on the rise of AI and stands as one of Nvidia's largest customers. The software giant is also benefiting from the growth of AI software across its Azure cloud infrastructure service and artificial intelligence integration across many other areas of its business.

Even amid recent market volatility, valuations for high-profile companies with exposure to AI trends remain highly growth-dependent. Given the range of macroeconomic and geopolitical risk factors on the table right now and the likelihood that growth for the AI market will see unexpected twists and turns, investors should remain selective in the artificial intelligence plays they back. Within the space, Nvidia and Microsoft continue to look like strong investment candidates as AI infrastructure spending remains high.

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends BlackRock and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.