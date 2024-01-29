Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Amazon are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 29, 2024 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Nvidia NVDA, Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOGL, Meta Platforms META and Amazon AMZN.

Big Tech Earnings Loom: What Can Investors Expect?

Tech stocks have maintained their market leadership in the New Year, building on last year's standout performance. Driving this momentum has been a combination of favorable developments on the macro front, primarily growing confidence that the Fed is on track to start easing policy, having subdued inflation without endangering the economy.

More specific to the Tech sector is optimism about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) that some view warily as reminiscent of the late 1990s and an emerging sense we are getting close to putting the worst of Tech spending headwinds behind us.

With many Tech companies on deck to report December-quarter results this week, the market will be looking for more color on business spending trends, particularly on the cloud side.

A big part of Tech's improved earnings outlook in 2023 was a function of more effective cost controls that helped stabilize margins. Improved clarity on top-line trends will help solidify the favorable revisions trend and undergird the group's impressive stock market momentum.

On top of it all is the AI debate, where we have already seen direct revenue impact from the likes of Nvidia and some ideas from Microsoft. Still, the innovation's productivity-enhancing potential appears to be some ways off in the future.

The stock market is essentially a discounting system of the future. To the extent that we see viable business models in the days ahead that make use of AI and the so-called large language models, beyond Nvidia selling more capable chips and Microsoft starting to charge for new AI-driven bells and whistles in its Office productivity suite, the stock market excitement would be totally justified.

These topics will be front and center in this week's earnings reports from five of the 'Big 7 Tech players' - Alphabet and Microsoft after the market's close on Tuesday (1/30), Meta Platforms, Amazon and Apple after the close on Thursday (02/01). Of the remaining two members of this 'club,' Tesla has reported already, and Nvidia's results will be coming out at the end of February.

Apple shares may not have had as impressive a showing as the other distinguished members of this club, but it has nevertheless been a standout performer. The bigger question in the Apple story appears to be the China outlook, though headlines about the watch line may have also weighed on sentiment.

Digital advertising has historically been seen as core to Alphabet and Meta, but Amazon has steadily become a major player in the space as well. Ad spending has stabilized in the last couple of quarters, and it will be interesting to see how these management teams see trends for the current and coming periods, given the macroeconomic uncertainties. This will also be at play in the Snap report, which reports Q4 results the following week (February 6th).

All of these companies are big players in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, with the Microsoft vs. Alphabet rivalry particularly intense. With the initial excitement around ChatGPT and other AI applications now behind us, the questions now center around how these AI capabilities will be monetized through new and existing business models. It is reasonable to expect each of these management teams to spend considerable time on their Q4 earnings calls on their AI plan.

The group is expected to bring in +38.6% more earnings relative to the same period last year on +12.4% higher revenues. Please note that these expectations have steadily increased in recent months.

As we all know by now, the group's phenomenal boost in 2021 partly reflected pulled-forward demand from future periods that got primarily adjusted in 2022. As you can see above, the expectation is for the group to be firmly back in the 'regular/normal' growth model, but much of that is contingent on how the macroeconomic picture unfolds.

Beyond these mega-cap players, total Q4 earnings for the Technology sector as a whole are expected to be up +19.3% from the same period last year on +7.1% higher revenues.

As was the case with the 'Big 7 Tech Players,' the Tech sector as a whole has been dealing with the pulled-forward revenues and earnings during Covid over the last many quarters. In fact, earnings growth for the Zacks Tech sector turned positive only in 2023 Q2 after remaining in negative territory during the four quarters prior to that.

This big-picture view of the 'Big 7 players' and the overall sector shows that the worst of the growth challenge has moved into the rearview mirror.

The Earnings Big Picture

The 2023 Q4 earnings are expected to be up +1.1% on +2.4% higher revenues. This follows the +3.8% earnings growth reading we saw in the preceding period (2023 Q3) and three back-to-back quarters of declining earnings prior to that.

Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including all the results that came out through Friday, January 26th, we now have Q4 results from 124 S&P 500 members, or 24.8% of the index's total membership.

We have over 300 companies on deck to report results this week, including 106 S&P 500 members. In addition to the aforementioned mega-tech players, this week's line-up includes a who's who of the index, including Boeing, Pfizer, International Paper, Starbucks, Exxon, Chevron, and many others.

Total Q4 earnings for the 124 index members that have reported already are down -0.4% from the same period last year on +3.4% higher revenues, with 79% beating EPS estimates and 69.4% beating revenue estimates.

For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>>Breaking Down the Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.