Nvidia, Mellanox Technologies win EU approval for $6.8 bln deal

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Semiconductor company Mellanox Technologies MLNX.O has received approval from EU antitrust and Mexico for its proposed acquisition by chipmaker Nvidia NVDA.O for $6.8 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

Reuters had exclusively reported on Wednesday that both companies were set to win the EU regulatory antitrust approval for the deal.

Nvidia, known for its powerful gaming graphics chips, is looking to boost its data center and artificial intelligence business via the takeover, its biggest deal, to better compete with rival Intel INTC.O.

U.S. authorities have already cleared the deal without conditions, while approval is still pending in China where Mellanox has major customers such as Alibaba BABA.N and Baidu BIDU.O.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2439, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2439;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.