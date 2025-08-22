Nvidia & Marvell Technology: AI Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings

Few companies embody the AI-driven semiconductor boom more than Nvidia ( NVDA ) and Marvell Technology ( MRVL ). Nvidia has been the undisputed leader in AI GPUs, powering nearly every major AI application, while Marvell has carved out a niche in custom chips for hyperscalers and critical networking infrastructure. Both names sit at the center of one of the most powerful investment themes of this decade.

So far in 2025, the stocks have taken divergent paths. Nvidia shares are up roughly 30% year-to-date, easily outpacing the S&P 500’s 9% gain, while Marvell has struggled, down about 32% YTD despite the semiconductor sector gaining 16%. That split underscores just how much investor sentiment, and execution matters in an industry where expectations are sky-high.

Despite the different outcomes so far this year and very different positions in the industry, both companies look appealing heading into next week’s earnings. With Nvidia as the clear market leader and Marvell carving out a valuable niche, the two offer complementary ways to gain exposure to the AI boom within a broader portfolio.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVDA and MRVL Earnings Offer Valuable Industry Insight

For Marvell, consensus estimates call for EPS of $0.67 on revenue of $2.01 billion, implying 123% EPS growth and 58% revenue growth compared to the same quarter last year. That puts Marvell among the fastest-growing large-cap semiconductor companies, though analysts have left estimates flat over the past two months, signaling a “wait-and-see” approach. With uncertainty around China exposure and macro conditions, guidance will be just as important as headline numbers. Marvell reports next Thursday, August 28 after the market close.

For Nvidia, expectations are once again enormous. Analysts are looking for EPS of $1.00 on $46.03 billion in revenue, up 47.1% and 53.2% year-over-year, respectively. While revisions have only edged about 1% higher in the past two months, Nvidia carries a Zacks Earnings ESP of +3.14%, pointing to the potential for another beat. The key questions heading into the release will be demand from hyperscalers and margin sustainability. Nvidia reports next Wednesday, August 27 after the market close.

Valuation of Both MRVL and NVDA Seem Reasonable for Growth

Valuation offers some contrast between the two names. Nvidia trades at 41.1x forward earnings, a premium multiple that reflects both its dominant market share and unmatched growth trajectory. Investors have largely accepted this premium as justified given Nvidia’s entrenched leadership in AI semiconductors.

By comparison, Marvell trades at roughly 25x forward earnings, a notable discount to Nvidia and other high-growth AI chipmakers. Marvell’s valuation may have overheated earlier this year, but the subsequent sharp correction has reset the stock to a far more compelling level. If the company can execute its ambitious growth forecasts, particularly in custom AI chips and cloud infrastructure, the stock looks very attractively priced on a risk-reward basis.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Expectations for Marvell and Nvidia Stock Heading into Earnings

Nvidia and Marvell represent two very different stories within the same booming AI ecosystem. Nvidia remains the clear leader and bellwether, with growth and profitability metrics that continue to defy its scale. Marvell, meanwhile, is trying to prove it belongs among the AI elite, with execution and guidance now critical after a turbulent year.

Both stocks will be closely watched in the days ahead. Nvidia’s results have the potential to reinforce its role as the sector’s anchor, while Marvell could surprise investors with a relief rally if it shows traction in AI-driven revenue and improved margins. Either way, these two reports will set the tone for AI semiconductor sentiment heading into the fall.

