NVIDIA, Marriott, and PCA Just Delivered Big News for Income Investors

Three companies that are leaders in their respective industries just added significant juice to their dividend payouts. This includes the world’s largest company announcing a dividend increase of an unheard-of magnitude. Meanwhile, a hotel giant and a large player in the basic materials sector both raised their dividends significantly.

NVIDIA Issues 25x Dividend Boost as Shares Recover in 2026

For semiconductor giant NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA), “leader of its industry” may be an understatement. NVIDIA is not only worth $3 trillion more than the world’s next largest semiconductor company, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), but is also the single most valuable company in the world. With a market capitalization of $5.1 trillion, it accounts for around 8% of the S&P 500 Index’s total market capitalization.

Notably, NVIDIA shares fell as much as 15% in 2026, to below $170 in late March. The stock has recovered very nicely since then to well over $200, up more than 15% on the year. Over the past several months, the market has really gotten back onto the artificial intelligence (AI) train, with NVIDIA being the engine that keeps chugging.

In one of the largest dividend increase announcements investors will ever see, NVIDIA just boosted its quarterly payout by an astounding 2,400%, or 25x. Its dividend will move up to 25 cents per share, payable on June 26 to shareholders of record as of the June 4 close.

Despite this, NVIDIA’s indicated dividend yield remains small at just below 0.5%. However, this at least provides investors with a legitimate dividend return. When the company previously paid a 1-cent per share dividend each quarter, its dividend yield was essentially meaningless at just 0.02%.

Marriott: Strong Performance, Solid Dividend Increase

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) is the world’s most valuable hotel stock, with a market capitalization of approximately $99 billion. This makes the firm significantly larger than its next most valuable competitor, Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT), which has a market capitalization near $75 billion. Marriott has performed strongly, delivering a total return of well over 20% since the start of 2026—easily beating the S&P 500.

Its Q4 2025 earnings report was a particularly important catalyst, with shares soaring 8.5% afterward. Although the company missed adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) estimates during the quarter, its better-than-expected 2026 guidance outweighed this. The company has since raised its guidance, now projecting adjusted diluted EPS growth of 14% to 16% year-over-year (YOY).

Marriott has also announced a solid 9% increase to its quarterly dividend. Its payout will move up to 73 cents per share, payable on June 30 to shareholders of record as of May 22. Though the record date has already passed, with Marriott’s business performing well, investors can very likely receive these payments in future quarters. Marriott suspended its dividend during most of 2020 and in all of 2021. However, this aligned with the impact that COVID-19 had on travel and should not necessarily impact expectations of future dividend hikes. Overall, the stock’s indicated dividend yield now sits at around 0.8%.

PCA Boosts Dividend for First Time in 4 Years

Last up is Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG), the third largest producer of containerboard and corrugated packaging in North America. The stock is essentially flat since the start of 2025. Still, shares have performed better so far in 2026, delivering a return of almost 10% after dropping 6% last year. The company saw its largest post-earnings gain in six quarters after releasing its latest report in April, rising 4.8%.

Commonly referred to as PCA, the company posted a significant miss on revenue but saw a significant beat on adjusted EPS. Markets likely reacted to the fact that PCA’s core business performed well. It saw record daily corrugated shipments, and inventories fell by 39,000 tons, signaling strong demand.

PCA also issued a substantial dividend increase, boosting its quarterly payout by 20% to $1.50. The company will pay its next dividend on July 15 to shareholders of record as of the June 15 close. Despite this large increase, it is worth noting that PCA has not consistently raised its dividend over the past few years. This marks PCA’s first dividend increase since May 2022. The stock still maintains a respectable indicated dividend yield, which, with the increase, sits near 2.7%.

Updated Targets Eye Nearly 50% Gains in NVIDIA After Earnings

Among this group, NVIDIA’s dividend announcement clearly stands out. While its increase is eyepopping, it is extremely unlikely that NVIDIA will ever announce a 25x dividend boost again. The only real reason this was possible is that NVIDIA’s payout rose to 25 cents from 1 cent—essentially the smallest base it could have started at.

Analysts remain bullish on NVIDIA stock. The MarketBeat consensus price target near $305 implies more than 40% upside in shares. The average of targets updated after the company’s latest earnings report is approximately $316, implying upside of just below 50%.

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