NVIDIA (LON:0R1I) Price Target Increased by 6.54% to 293.28

The average one-year price target for NVIDIA (LON:0R1I) has been revised to 293.28 / share. This is an increase of 6.54% from the prior estimate of 275.29 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.55 to a high of 412.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.34% from the latest reported closing price of 270.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4590 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 278 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0R1I is 1.04%, an increase of 16.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 1,783,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 71,043K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,850K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1I by 11.48% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,562K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,763K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1I by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 56,957K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,913K shares, representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1I by 29.39% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 45,789K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,096K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1I by 13.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 32,817K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,015K shares, representing an increase of 5.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0R1I by 29.48% over the last quarter.

