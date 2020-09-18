NVIDIA Lawyers Dismiss Investors’ Crypto Mining Doc Requests: Report

NVIDIA Corp. lawyers are pushing back against investors demanding to peel back the curtain on the chipmakerâs 2017 cryptocurrency mining hardware business.

According to Law360, NVIDIAâs lawyers argued before a Delaware Court of Chancery official Thursday that plaintiffs lack sufficient evidence to probe the companyâs 2017âs âcrypto craze.â

Investors are suing NVIDIA for allegedly understating a crypto mining hardware sales spike that they claim undermined NVIDIAâs other chip businesses, according to the report.

NVIDIA made as much as $1 billion selling graphics processing units (GPUs) to miners during the crypto craze height, according to plaintiffs in a different class action suit.

The Delaware plaintiffs further claim NVIDIA executives leveraged the unsustainable sales boom to sell $147 million in company stock âat artificially inflated prices,â Law360 reported.

NVIDIA emerged from the boom with too much inventory and overly rosy revenue projections that had to be adjusted downward to the detriment of the companyâs share price, investors claimed.

NVIDIA lawyers argued the investors are cherrypicking executivesâ statements, are being inconsistent in their records requests and may lack standing, according to the Law360 report.

