Nvidia Just Surpassed Silver as the World's 2nd-Largest Asset. Could $6 Trillion Be Next?

Key Points

Nvidia's market cap recently topped $5.7 trillion, eclipsing silver.

Revenue jumped 73% in the company's most recent quarter.

Management's outlook implies even faster growth ahead.

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Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) hit a fresh 52-week high of more than $236 on Thursday, capping a six-day winning streak and pushing the AI chipmaker's market capitalization to about $5.7 trillion. That valuation is now larger than the entire estimated market value of silver, sitting around $5 trillion -- making Nvidia the world's second-largest asset, behind only gold's roughly $33 trillion.

For some context, the stock has gained about 74% over the past year, and the company has added more than $5 trillion in market value over the last five years. Numbers like that can feel a little surreal. But they also raise a natural question: Where does Nvidia go from here?

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A milestone built on strong fundamentals

The market-cap headline is eye-catching, but the underlying business surprisingly justifies it.

For its fiscal fourth quarter of 2026 (the period ended Jan. 25, 2026), reported in late February, Nvidia's revenue rose 73% year over year to $68.1 billion -- an acceleration from 62% growth in fiscal Q3 and 56% in fiscal Q2. And the chipmaker's data center segment, which now accounts for more than 90% of total sales, climbed 75% to $62.3 billion.

What's perhaps more impressive is the profit profile. Nvidia's non-GAAP (adjusted) gross margin was 75.2% in fiscal Q4, up from 73.6% in the prior quarter. And the company's free cash flow for fiscal 2026 came in around $97 billion.

"Computing demand is growing exponentially -- the agentic AI inflection point has arrived," said Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the fiscal fourth-quarter earnings release.

And Nvidia's guidance similarly suggests this momentum is intact. Management is calling for fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of about $78 billion, plus or minus 2%. At the midpoint, that would represent roughly 77% year-over-year growth.

The road to $6 trillion

So could Nvidia close the approximately $300 billion gap to $6 trillion? When you look at the demand backdrop, it doesn't seem like much of a stretch.

The combined capital expenditures of the largest cloud providers -- Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Microsoft -- could be around $700 billion this year. And Nvidia remains the primary beneficiary of that build-out.

Beyond the hyperscalers, the company's sovereign AI business (chip and infrastructure sales tied to national governments and government-backed projects) more than tripled in fiscal 2026 to over $30 billion. Further, physical AI, spanning robotics and autonomous vehicles, generated more than $6 billion in revenue last year.

Nvidia's next major product cycle is also lining up.

The company shipped initial samples of its Vera Rubin platform to customers earlier this year and plans to begin production shipments in the second half of 2026. The system is expected to deliver up to 10 times higher inference throughput per watt than the Nvidia Blackwell platform -- a meaningful upgrade at a moment when data centers face real power constraints.

Of course, no story this big is without risks. Deep-pocketed customers including Alphabet and Amazon continue to design their own AI chips, and the semiconductor industry has historically moved in cycles. A single signal that hyperscaler spending may be peaking could send shares sharply lower.

Even with these risks, the path to $6 trillion looks reasonable. With shares trading at about 48 times trailing earnings as of this writing, Nvidia's valuation is rich -- but it's resting on a business that just grew nearly 65% in fiscal 2026 and is guiding for further acceleration in fiscal Q1. Pair that with a fresh quarterly update on the calendar for next week (May 20) and a major new product cycle ahead, and another move higher may simply be a matter of time.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.