Nvidia Just Reported a $1 Trillion Order Pipeline. Why Is the Stock Barely Moving? Here's What Investors Are Missing.

Key Points

Despite the company's strong momentum, growth investors are not riveted by Nvidia's potential amid an AI infrastructure supercycle.

Investors are overlooking the real catalyst fueling Nvidia's future: the transition from AI training to inference.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) sits at the center of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, and the company's latest bombshell announcement should amplify the hype around the semiconductor powerhouse.

At its recent GTC event, CEO Jensen Huang revealed a $1 trillion order pipeline for the company's Blackwell and Vera Rubin chip architectures through 2027. This figure is twice the size of the prior forecast, as at last year's conference, Huang spoke about anticipated sales of about $500 billion total across 2025 and 2026. This only serves to underscore the explosive demand for chips from the hyperscalers moving at light speed to build out AI infrastructure.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Nevertheless, Nvidia stock has barely budged in response to this news. This disconnect raises a curious question: Given the chipmaker's monumental potential, why aren't investors embracing the growth narrative?

Nvidia is already priced for perfection

The bar for Nvidia has gotten so high that even news of a trillion-dollar backlog feels more pedestrian than game-changing. Investors have come to expect blowout earnings reports from the company.

Nvidia's $1 trillion order visibility -- spanning its GPU platforms, networking gear, and software systems -- simply validates what analysts' models have already baked into the equation: sustained record growth rates across the company's ecosystem. In other words, management's guidance is not surprising enough to justify further multiple expansion for the stock.

Instead, the muted reaction to Huang's announcement suggests some investors are selling the news on a stock that has achieved triple-digit percentage gains over the last few years. That's not unreasonable, as Nvidia's current valuation profile leaves virtually no room for error.

Should there be any hint of softening demand for its processors or any supply chain hiccups, the stock could be punished harshly. It could even take a hit if the company merely performs in line with expectations. When you factor in broader macro concerns about the broader market's overconcentration in big tech, the stock's behavior begins to make more sense.

Bulls are hesitating to buy more Nvidia stock at its current valuation, while bears are sitting on the sidelines waiting for a crack in the company's armor. That's prolonging a self-reinforcing lull of sideways trading -- even as order momentum builds.

Competition and ROI skepticism overshadow Nvidia's tailwinds

The skepticism surrounding Nvidia is based on two key concerns.

First, there's the matter of rising competition in the chip space. Cloud infrastructure hyperscalers such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet are developing custom AI accelerators to reduce their dependency on third-party chips. Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom are seeking to gain market share in select AI data center chip segments.

In addition, the fluid situation regarding chip exports to China further clouds the picture. If U.S.-China trade disputes largely keep Nvidia from regaining its place in China, a meaningful chunk of the company's addressable market could wind up shifting to alternative providers.

This other key worry: Analysts and industry watchers are uncertain that big tech's lavish AI investments will generate the hoped-for returns quickly enough. If the payoffs are delayed, that could lead to a slowdown in data center buildouts.

While these risks are not imaginary, I think the market is over-indexing on these fears. Much of the AI sector's foundational software was built using Nvidia's CUDA platform, which is only directly compatible with the company's GPUs. That gives it a durable competitive advantage and a structural moat that custom silicon simply cannot replicate at scale. Hence, the world's largest AI developers continue to return and buy Nvidia's end-to-end AI stack.

While skeptics fixate on near-term return-on-investment scenarios, smart investors are zooming out -- understanding that transformative technologies take years to reach their peak monetization cycles.

The opportunity of the decade: inference and AI factories

What most AI investors are missing right now is the shift toward AI inference. This phase of the AI trend is expected to dwarf the generative AI training phase in both scale and economic value creation. Huang himself has stressed that the "inference inflection point" is here as models move beyond the experimental era and get deployed more ubiquitously.

Blackwell and Rubin are not simply faster versions of prior GPU designs. Rather, these chip architectures represent the engines powering next-generation AI factories outfitted with CPUs, networking equipment, and software working together to enable agentic AI systems and autonomous decision-making.

The theme here is that Nvidia's next growth arc won't hinge on hyperscalers' capex cycles. Rather, the multiyear AI infrastructure era will come with new opportunities across automotive, robotics, and enterprise software.

With that in mind, the company's $1 trillion order book reflects only a small slice of Nvidia's total opportunity over the next decade. In reality, its data center business will likely continue its explosive performance as AI adoption scales.

While some will continue to wait for a perfect entry point on this stock, smart investors understand that Nvidia tends to compound dramatically once its growth narrative flips from uncertainty to inevitability. This underscores an important idea: Nvidia's investment thesis isn't about a linear movement upward. Rather, it's about the company's dominant position across a generational paradigm shift in computing.

Ultimately, the current stagnation in Nvidia stock is not a sign of weakness. It's a pause before the next leg up materializes.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $497,659!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,095,404!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 912% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 26, 2026.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.