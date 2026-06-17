Nvidia Just Raised $25 Billion in Debt. Here's What That Really Tells Investors

Key Points

The chipmaker priced a $25 billion bond sale in mid-June, its first debt offering since 2021.

It generated about $48.6 billion in free cash flow in its most recent quarter alone.

Its board recently raised the dividend and added $80 billion to its share buyback authorization.

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On June 15, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) priced a $25 billion sale of senior notes -- its biggest bond offering to date and its first trip to the debt market since 2021. The deal spans seven tranches maturing between two and 30 years, with annual interest rates running from about 4.25% on the shortest notes to about 5.6% on the longest.

So why would a company like this borrow at all?

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The short answer is that it doesn't have to -- and that's what makes the deal worth a closer look.

A company that doesn't need the money

Start with how much cash the artificial intelligence (AI) chip designer generates. In its fiscal first quarter of 2027 (the period ended April 26, 2026), Nvidia's revenue rose 85% year over year to a record $81.6 billion, led by data center revenue of $75.2 billion, up 92%. Free cash flow, or cash from operations minus capital expenditures, came in at about $48.6 billion -- in a single three-month stretch.

The balance sheet similarly shows evidence of a cash machine. Heading into the bond sale, Nvidia held about $50 billion in cash and marketable debt securities against some $8.5 billion of existing notes, with tens of billions more tied up in equity stakes and other strategic investments.

And the company is already handing huge sums back to shareholders. During the fiscal first quarter, Nvidia returned a record level of about $20 billion to investors, mostly through stock buybacks. In May, its board added $80 billion to the repurchase authorization and lifted the quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share -- though even after that 25-fold increase, the payout yields only about 0.5%.

"In Q1, we also allocated capital effectively across R&D, investments in our ecosystem, and share repurchases," said Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress in the company's fiscal first-quarter earnings call.

What the raise really signals

So, if Nvidia isn't doing this because it is short on cash, why is it?

Part of the proceeds will refinance the company's existing notes, which the offering documents list as a use alongside general corporate purposes. But that older debt comes to only about $8.5 billion, so the bulk of the $25 billion is fresh money.

Perhaps this is also a bit of a math game to maximize shareholder value. Nvidia locked in long-term capital at rates between about 4.25% and 5.6% at a moment when lenders are hungry for exposure to the AI build-out. Indeed, the offering reportedly drew far more demand than the company set out to raise. Strong credit ratings let it borrow cheaply, and a maturity schedule that stretches to 2056 means most of the money doesn't have to be repaid for years, or even decades.

Paying that modest interest buys flexibility. Instead of drawing down its cash or selling appreciated investments to fund buybacks and its own spending, Nvidia can leave that firepower in place and let inexpensive debt carry part of the load. For a business compounding far faster than its cost of borrowing, a trade-off like this is hard to argue with.

But it's still worth considering the downside of this trade-off. Taking on more debt adds a fixed interest obligation, small as it is, and ties Nvidia to a broader wave of large technology companies that have leaned on the bond market to help bankroll AI infrastructure -- an approach that assumes today's spending boom will keep running hot for years to come.

Still, I don't see a company scrambling for cash. I see one using cheap, long-dated debt to keep its options open while its cash and investments stay put, giving Nvidia significant optionality. The more revealing signal may sit on the other side of the deal. Investors lined up to lend Nvidia money out to 2056 -- a wager that AI demand will still be generating cash three decades from now. That's an enormous bet on the durability of the current boom.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.