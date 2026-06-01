Nvidia Jumps on Vera Rubin News, but Market Indexes Stay Close to Flat Anyhow

Key Points

Nvidia rose 5% after announcing its Vera Rubin architecture at the Computex Taipei conference, but the gains didn't lift the broader indexes as expected.

Stocks Nvidia mentioned in its keynote surged, while other AI-adjacent names fell after being left out of the conversation.

Oil prices spiked 7% as the U.S. and Iran exchanged military strikes and ceasefire negotiations stalled.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

At first glance, I expected the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) indexes to soar today. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is up by 5.1% at 12:44 p.m. ET, and that kind of move is usually enough to drive substantial boosts to the cap-weighted indexes. After all, Nvidia accounts for 7.8% of the S&P 500's total score and 11.2% of the Nasdaq Composite's.

Instead, the gains are modest. The Nasdaq Composite is up just 0.2% and the S&P 500 has climbed 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) is down 0.4%, bowing under pressure from utilities and consumer goods.

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Two stories are fighting for control of the tape today, and neither is a clear winner.

^IXIC data by YCharts

AI optimism meets geopolitical reality

Over the weekend, Nvidia announced the rollout of Vera Rubin, the successor to its Blackwell architecture. CEO Jensen Huang took the stage at the Computex Taipei conference and declared that "useful AI has arrived." The new platform is optimized for agentic AI workloads, where a single prompt can kick off autonomous reasoning, data retrieval, and real-world actions. Huang made it clear: this is the future, and Nvidia is building it.

The announcement sent several AI-linked stocks higher. IBM (NYSE: IBM) jumped 9.2% after Nvidia named it as a partner for system building, cloud services, and secure AI storage. Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) tacked on another 6.7%, extending last week's trillion-dollar celebration. And ARM Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) soared 17% because its chip architectures are key components in many of the things Nvidia unveiled.

But the gains were offset by weakness in other mega-cap names. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) fell 2%, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) dropped 2.8%, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slid 3.2%. None of these companies was mentioned in Huang's keynote or Nvidia's press releases, and investors didn't enjoy the silence.

Then there's oil. The United States Oil Fund (NYSEMKT: USO) spiked 7% on Monday after the U.S. and Iran exchanged military strikes over the weekend. President Trump demanded changes to a proposed ceasefire, including permanent nuclear concessions and the immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran responded by accusing Washington of moving the goalposts. The Strait has essentially been closed to commercial traffic since Feb. 28, and that streak continued today. As a result, oil prices aren't expected to come down in the short term.

A market caught in the middle

Nvidia's Vera Rubin news is real and significant, but the enthusiasm is specific to Nvidia's named partners. Apple, Amazon, and Meta are not feeling the love today. And the Iran situation seemed closer to resolution last week, but it deteriorated again into military exchanges and stalled negotiations.

Welcome to another ordinary day in 2026, with geopolitical tensions balanced against AI enthusiasm.

For investors, the lesson is simple: Nvidia's influence is enormous, but it is not unlimited. Even a 5% Nvidia rally can get lost in the noise when oil prices spike and half the Magnificent Seven sit out the day's AI boost.

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Anders Bylund has positions in Amazon, International Business Machines, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, International Business Machines, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.