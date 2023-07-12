News & Insights

US Markets
NVDA

Nvidia is in talks to be an anchor investor in Arm IPO - FT

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

July 12, 2023 — 01:50 am EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal and Anton Bridge for Reuters ->

Adds requests for comment and other details in paragraphs 2-6

July 12 (Reuters) - Chip designer Arm is in talks to bring in Nvidia NVDA.O as an anchor investor as it presses ahead with plans for a New York listing as soon as September, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Nvidia is the latest company to hold talks with Softbank-owned Arm to take a long-term stake in the company at its initial public offering. In June Reuters reported that Arm was talking to more than 10 companies, including existing partners such as Intel.

Nvidia and Arm did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The two firms are negotiating over valuation, with Nvidia preferring a stake that would value the firm at between $35 billion and $40 billion, according to one person familiar with the discussions referenced in the Financial Times report.

The source stated Arm is seeking a valuation closer to $80 billion.

Last year regulators struck down Nvidia's planned acquisition of Arm worth $66 billion on competition grounds.

This time Nvidia and Arm have proposed a small minority investment in the low hundreds of millions of dollars and have contacted regulators in advance to allay fears, according to people close to the discussions referenced by the Financial Times.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru and Anton Bridge in Tokyo; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Kim Coghill)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.