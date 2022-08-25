Nvidia Investors Should Embrace a Drop in the Stock Price

In this video, I will talk about the key points that were mentioned during Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings call. The company announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter two weeks ago.

Gross margin decreased due to a $1.22 billion inventory charge related to data center and gaming.

The decline in cryptocurrency prices has seriously hurt the business and will continue to do so until things get better. Management said it has limited visibility into how much this impacts the GPU demand.

The company expects Q3 revenue to be $5.9 billion, down 17% year over year. But it expects sequential growth in data center and auto. This means that the gaming and professional visualization segment will more likely decrease by 50% year over year.

The CEO said that the gaming market is quite vibrant.

